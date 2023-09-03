Exciting Updates for Final Fantasy 16: DLCs, Patch, and PC Port

Square Enix has recently shared some exciting news regarding the future of Final Fantasy 16. The latest update, patch 1.10, is now available for download on the PS5. This update introduces alternate outfits for the main characters, along with the ability to customize the appearance of Clive’s sword without affecting its stats. In addition to cosmetic changes, the update also brings gameplay adjustments based on player feedback.

One notable change is the faster activation of Eikonic abilities after a successful parry. Aerial combos against smaller enemies have also been made easier to execute. Additionally, ability descriptions now include cooldown details, providing players with a quick overview of combat mechanics.

Producer Naoki Yoshida also confirmed in a video update that two paid DLCs are currently in development for Final Fantasy 16. While the details about the size and content of these DLCs are yet to be revealed, Yoshida mentioned that they will expand on Valisthea’s story and provide fans with more opportunities to engage with its inhabitants.

Furthermore, Final Fantasy 16 will be receiving an official PC port. This means that players on PC will soon be able to experience the game as well. More information about both the DLCs and the PC port is expected to be released before the end of the year.

With these exciting updates, fans of Final Fantasy 16 have much to look forward to. Whether it’s exploring Valisthea’s story through the upcoming DLCs, experimenting with the new patch features, or anticipating the PC release, there are plenty of reasons to stay engaged with the game. Let us know in the comments which sword in the game is your favorite and whether you plan on joining Clive on his journey again.

