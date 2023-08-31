Hands-On with Philips Hue Secure: A New Smart Home Security System

Philips Hue, known for its smart lighting system, is expanding into the smart home security space with the launch of Philips Hue Secure. This DIY security system integrates new cameras and sensors with the Hue lighting system to enhance home security and deter potential burglars. The system includes a wired indoor/outdoor camera, a battery-powered indoor/outdoor camera, a full-color floodlight camera, and contact sensors for windows and doors.

The Philips Hue Secure cameras offer 1080p video, two-way talk, and end-to-end encryption for secure communication. They also function as motion sensors for the security system, and when not on duty, they can be used as motion sensors for Hue lights. However, at the moment, the cameras are not compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Home. Philips Hue is working on integrating live footage viewing with these platforms’ smart displays. Additionally, the cameras currently do not work with Apple HomeKit Secure Video, but support may be added in the future.

One notable feature of the Philips Hue Secure cameras is their tight integration with the Hue lighting system. When triggered, the system can activate compatible Hue lights to flash red or white and sound an alarm through the camera, adding an extra layer of deterrence for intruders. However, it’s important to note that accessing recorded footage requires a subscription fee starting at $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year, per camera.

In terms of design, the cameras have a modern look and a simple magnetic mounting system. The wired camera costs $199.99 and comes with an included magnetic wall mount. The battery-powered camera is priced at $249.99 and features an elongated design. Its battery lasts around four months with regular use, and it can also be powered with Philips Hue’s low-voltage outdoor cables.

Philips Hue Secure also introduces contact sensors for windows and doors. These sensors work over the Hue Zigbee network, providing alerts when the system is armed or triggering lighting automations when it’s not. They are basic contact sensors with no motion-sensing capabilities and are priced at $39.99 for one or $69.99 for two.

The security system is managed through the Security Center in the Hue app, where users can set up various reactions when sensors are triggered. The Hue Bridge is required for most security features, including the contact sensors, floodlight camera, light and sound alarms, and automations. However, the cameras are not necessary for the security system, and existing motion sensors and Hue lights can be used to set up security automations.

Overall, Philips Hue Secure offers a comprehensive smart home security solution that seamlessly integrates with the existing Hue ecosystem. While the cameras may be on the pricier side, their advanced features and integration with the Hue lighting system make them a compelling option for those looking to enhance home security.

Sources:

– Article by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy, a smart home reviewer.

– Philips Hue Secure product information and details from the source article.