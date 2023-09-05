Huawei’s Remarkable Revival: The Impact of the Mate 60 Pro

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from Tianfeng International has revealed Huawei’s impressive resurgence in the smartphone market, driven by the success of their flagship device, the Mate 60 Pro. Since its launch on August 29th, 2023, the Mate 60 Pro has experienced a surge in demand, leading to a significant increase in shipment estimates for the second half of 2023, with expectations ranging from 5.5 to 6 million units.

Compared to Huawei’s previous flagship models, the Mate 60 Pro has surpassed all expectations. The Mate 50 Pro, a 4G-supported device launched in September 2022, achieved approximately 2.5 million units in cumulative shipments within its first year. Meanwhile, the 5G-supported Mate 40 Pro, released in October 2020, reached approximately 6 million units within the same timeframe. Astonishingly, the Mate 60 Pro is expected to achieve this level of success in just four months.

Looking ahead, Kuo predicts that the Mate 60 Pro will likely reach at least 12 million units in cumulative shipments within its first year on the market, marking a remarkable milestone for Huawei.

This resurgence in Huawei’s smartphone business is expected to have a significant impact on both the industry and stock market. Excluding potential non-commercial risks, Huawei’s smartphone shipments are projected to surge by approximately 65% year-over-year in 2023, reaching an estimated 38 million units. The growth is primarily attributed to the immense demand and market influence of the Mate 60 Pro.

In 2024, Huawei’s smartphone shipments are anticipated to surpass 60 million units, solidifying its position as the brand with the most robust shipment growth momentum globally.

A key aspect of Huawei’s resurgence is its supply chain. Due to the high demand for the Mate 60 Pro, Huawei’s supply chain has become a focal point for stock markets. The supply chain consists of self-supporting semiconductor manufacturers in China, non-A-share semiconductor-related suppliers, Huawei’s innovative specifications, and optics manufacturers.

In conclusion, Huawei’s revival driven by the success of the Mate 60 Pro is reshaping the smartphone industry landscape. With expected growth in shipments and a thriving supply chain, Huawei is set to make a significant impact on the smartphone and stock markets, cementing its position as a leading player in the industry.

