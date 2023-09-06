Huawei’s Advanced Chip Shows China’s Determination Despite U.S. Sanctions

China’s Huawei Technologies recently unveiled its latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro, powered by its proprietary chip Kirin 9000s. The chip, manufactured by China’s top contract chipmaker SMIC using advanced 7-nanometer technology, demonstrates China’s progress in developing high-end chips despite increasing U.S. sanctions.

TechInsights, an Ottawa-headquartered company, analyzed the Mate 60 Pro and found that it showcased the technical progress of China’s semiconductor industry. This achievement also highlights China’s resilience in chip technological ability. However, analysts note that the efforts to develop advanced chips are likely costly and could lead to even tighter restrictions imposed by the U.S.

Jefferies analysts believe that TechInsights’ findings may trigger an investigation by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security. It could also intensify the ongoing U.S.-China tech war and lead the Congress to impose even harsher tech sanctions against China. The U.S. Department of Commerce has not yet commented on the matter.

While the Mate 60 Pro’s chip represents a significant advancement for SMIC, the company has faced limitations in the past. SMIC was barred by the U.S. from obtaining an EUV machine necessary for making more advanced chips. However, TechInsights speculated that SMIC managed to produce 7-nanometer chips by modifying existing machines.

Analysts point out that the success of Huawei’s chip is limited. The low yield rate increases costs and reduces the number of usable chips from each wafer. Additionally, new export controls imposed by the Netherlands will restrict SMIC’s access to more advanced machines. This, combined with Huawei’s financial resources and government subsidies, allows the company to sell phones with these chips at normal market prices.

To boost its chip sector and catch up with competitors, China plans to launch a state-backed investment fund of around $40 billion. However, some research firms predict that SMIC’s 7-nanometer process has a low yield rate below 50%, limiting shipments to around 2-4 million chips. This may hamper Huawei’s ability to regain its former smartphone market dominance.

Despite the challenges posed by U.S. sanctions, Huawei’s advanced chip demonstrates China’s determination to strengthen its chip industry. However, the costly efforts and potential for increased restrictions call for further investment and innovation to maintain technological progress.

