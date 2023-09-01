Huawei’s Latest Smartphone Demonstrates Comparable Wireless Speeds to Apple’s iPhones Despite US Sanctions

Huawei Technologies Co.’s latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro, has been found to have wireless speeds similar to Apple Inc.’s latest iPhones, according to tests conducted by Bloomberg News. The testing revealed that the Mate 60 Pro’s bandwidth is on par with other 5G phones, aligning with claims on Chinese social media that the device is equipped with 5G capabilities. This smartphone, which was released without much fanfare, has captured the attention of many as a symbol of China’s ability to circumvent US sanctions.

During testing on China Mobile Ltd.’s network in Hong Kong, the Mate 60 Pro achieved speeds exceeding 350Mbps (megabits-per-second). Videos posted on the Chinese social service Weibo even showed the handset reaching speeds of up to 1Gbps (gigabit-per-second). Although it is not clear which chips Huawei used in their phone, analysts believe that advanced packaging techniques and additional power consumption may have been employed to achieve these speeds. Analysts also speculate that Huawei may absorb the higher costs associated with using chips manufactured within China.

While Huawei claims that the Mate 60 Pro is the most powerful model in their Mate series, they have not provided details about the specifications of the processor or its origin. Additionally, the phone runs on Huawei’s in-house Harmony OS and does not mention the specific wireless standard it supports.

This development is significant, given the ongoing trade curbs imposed by the US on Huawei. The Chinese tech giant has been at the center of these restrictions, which US officials say are based on national security concerns. Despite these challenges, Huawei’s ability to produce a smartphone with comparable wireless speeds to Apple’s latest iPhones showcases their resilience and technological advancements.

