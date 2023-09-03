Huawei Technologies Co.’s newest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro, has been tested and shown to have wireless speeds similar to Apple Inc.’s latest iPhones. This comes amidst the escalating tech sanctions imposed on Huawei by the US, making the Chinese company’s achievement even more noteworthy.

Testing conducted by Bloomberg News revealed that the Mate 60 Pro, priced at over $900, showcased 5G capabilities with bandwidth that matches other 5G phones. This was corroborated by posts on Chinese social media platforms, sparking patriotic sentiments among the Chinese population and bolstering China’s ability to overcome US sanctions.

During testing on China Mobile Ltd.’s network in Hong Kong, the Mate 60 Pro achieved speeds exceeding 350Mbps or megabits-per-second. Videos posted on Weibo, a popular Chinese social service, even showed the handset approaching speeds of 1Gbps or gigabit-per-second.

The specific chips used in the Mate 60 Pro remain undisclosed. Analysts believe that advanced packaging techniques and other measures may have been employed to achieve these speeds, thus potentially increasing power consumption. It is also suggested that the radio chip used in the phone was manufactured by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., a leading Chinese chipmaker.

Huawei, while stating that the Mate 60 Pro is their most powerful model yet, did not comment on the specifications of the processor or its manufacturing details. The phone operates on Huawei’s own Harmony OS and does not explicitly mention the wireless standard.

In conclusion, Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro has demonstrated comparable wireless speeds to Apple’s latest iPhones, solidifying China’s resilience despite the US tech sanctions. While the specific chips used and their associated costs remain uncertain, Huawei’s accomplishment underscores the remarkable progress of Chinese semiconductor technology.

