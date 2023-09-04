Huawei to Unveil New Smartwatch in Barcelona

Next week, Huawei will be heading to Barcelona, Spain to showcase its latest smartwatch or possibly even two. The event, scheduled for September 14, will primarily focus on the company’s wearable strategy.

The teaser image released by Huawei suggests that this will be a fashion-forward event, showcasing different bezels. The image reveals one bezel with a timing feature and another with a clean look, leading to speculation that the company may unveil more than one watch. It’s possible that these bezels belong to a single watch with interchangeable faces.

Huawei’s previous launch was the Watch 4 and 4 Pro in May, which became available for purchase in Europe a few weeks later. These watches, priced at €450 and €700, were known for their premium quality and ran on HarmonyOS 3.0. As for the upcoming model, there haven’t been any rumors or leaks, so it’s difficult to predict what features it may include.

If you’re interested in getting a glimpse at the kind of wearables Huawei produces, you can take a look at our review of the Huawei Watch 4 Pro.

