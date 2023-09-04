Huawei Mate 60 Pro Sold Out Shortly After Launch

The newly launched Huawei Mate 60 Pro has quickly sold out after its online release on platforms such as Huawei VMall, Taobao, and JD.com. At 18:08 on September 3, the phone was made available for purchase, and within a short period, it was sold out. Customers who had previously pre-ordered the handset from Huawei stores were able to pick up their phones in-store the same evening. The high demand for the Mate 60 Pro was evident as consumers were seen forming long queues at Huawei outlets all over the country.

Huawei started the pre-sales of its flagship phone, the Mate 60 Pro, on its official website on August 29. Interestingly, there was no advanced publicity leading up to the launch. According to a key opinion leader (KOL) in the digital tech sector, by September 1, almost 800,000 units of the Mate 60 Pro had been sold or pre-ordered through various sales channels including Huawei VMall, JD.com, and Huawei offline stores in Shenzhen, excluding any reserved orders from regional authorized dealers.

This overwhelming response to the Huawei Mate 60 Pro release demonstrates the popularity of the brand’s latest flagship phone. The device offers a range of features such as a powerful processor, an impressive camera system, and a high-definition display. With the sold-out status of the Mate 60 Pro, Huawei has once again cemented its position as a leading player in the smartphone market.

