Huawei’s Mate 60 Series Thrills Chinese Consumers, Showcasing National Pride

Huawei Technologies’ latest flagship smartphones, the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro, have been met with excitement in China. These devices are seen by many consumers as a symbol of national pride and evidence that the country can overcome US sanctions targeting Chinese technology champions.

Initially, the models were only available on Huawei’s e-commerce website Vmall and its physical flagship store in Shenzhen. However, they have now landed on third-party sales channels such as JD.com, Alibaba Group Holding’s Taobao, and brick-and-mortar outlets. The Mate 60 Pro quickly sold out on Huawei’s official stores on JD.com and Taobao, and Huawei’s Vmall was set to release a new batch for purchase.

The Mate 60 series has already gained attention from various sources. A Weibo account affiliated with China Central Television shared a photo taken with a Mate 60 Pro, featuring US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo during her visit to China. Huawei expected to sell a minimum of 7 million units of the Mate 60 series, according to Ivan Lam, a senior analyst with Counterpoint Research.

The Mate 60 Pro is equipped with Huawei’s Kirin 9000s processor, which supports 5G connectivity. This release comes three years after the company’s previous 5G smartphone, the Mate 40 series. Despite tightened US restrictions on Huawei’s access to advanced integrated circuits, it is believed that China’s Semiconductor International Manufacturing Corp manufactured the 5G-capable chips for Huawei using existing equipment.

Huawei is reportedly preparing a stockpile of at least 15 million Mate 60 series handsets. Analyst Arthur Guo Tianxiang from IDC stated that Huawei could place more manufacturing orders if consumer interest remains high. The launch of the Mate 60 series, just ahead of Apple’s iPhone 15 release, is expected to impact Apple’s hold on the high-end segment of China’s smartphone market.

Overall, industry experts and analysts believe that the Mate 60 series showcases Huawei’s ability to overcome external restrictions, positioning the company to be highly competitive in the premium segment of the market this year.

