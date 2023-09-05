Huawei Mate 60 Series Phones Expected to Ship Over 20 Million Units

According to an analysis by Icsmart, the Huawei Mate 60 series phones are projected to exceed 20 million units in shipments, based on the sales history of the Mate series. This estimation is contingent on Huawei’s ability to maintain its supply chain.

The anticipation for this self-developed 5G product has created a surge in demand among domestic customers across the country. In fact, customers are eagerly lining up to purchase the Huawei Mate 60 series phones.

Earlier this year, Huawei raised its smartphone shipment target for 2023 from 30 million units to 40 million units. This decision reflects the company’s confidence in the market demand for its products.

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro, one of the models in the series, features an advanced 7nm processor. This detail was revealed in a tear-down report conducted by the Canadian analysis firm TechInsights. The phone is powered by the new Kirin 9000s chip, which is manufactured by the Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC).

As the smartphone market continues to evolve, Huawei remains committed to pushing the boundaries of technology. The Mate 60 series phones are a testament to their dedication to innovation and bringing cutting-edge devices to consumers.

With the projected shipments of over 20 million units, Huawei is poised to maintain its position as a major player in the smartphone industry. The success of the Mate 60 series will not only contribute to Huawei’s sales figures but also solidify its reputation as a leader in the 5G smartphone market.

