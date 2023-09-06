Huawei’s Mate 60 Lineup Generates Enthusiasm Amid US Sanctions

Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, has made a strong comeback with its latest Mate 60 series, which has sold out in China. The company is being seen as a brand capable of navigating through US-imposed sanctions. The Mate 60 lineup includes the Huawei Mate 60 and the advanced Mate 60 Pro, both of which support 5G technology.

In a significant blow to US sanctions, Huawei has utilized an advanced 7-nanometer Kirin 9000s chipset, manufactured in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), the country’s leading chipmaker. The wireless technology in the Mate 60 is on par with Apple’s latest iPhone models, showcasing the advancements in 5G technology.

Analysts suggest that Huawei has stockpiled a minimum of 15 million units of the new Mate 60 lineup, with an estimated 7 million devices expected to be sold. The Mate 60 Pro has already sold out in key online stores. Customers have shown great enthusiasm for the handsets, with lines forming outside Huawei’s physical stores.

The release of the Mate 60 series has been accompanied by speculation that Huawei may be making a comeback in the 5G smartphone industry. It is reported that Huawei has been working on procuring 5G chips locally through its own advances in semiconductor design tools and partnering with SMIC.

Despite being deemed a national security threat by the US and Europe, Huawei continues to thrive in the Chinese market. The company denies these allegations and remains determined to navigate through the challenges posed by US sanctions.

