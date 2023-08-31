HP Introduces New Pavilion Plus 16 and Pavilion Plus 14 Laptop Models

HP has expanded its Pavilion Plus lineup with the introduction of the Pavilion Plus 16 and Pavilion Plus 14 laptop models. The Pavilion Plus 16 is the first 16-inch model in the series and offers a 16.5-inch 120Hz 2.5K display and the latest Intel Core i7 processors, starting at $1,000. It is targeted towards serious business and education users, but its high-end configuration with a 13th-gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU makes it suitable for content creation and gaming as well.

In terms of specifications, the Pavilion Plus 16 comes with 16 GB LPDDR5x-5200 MHz RAM, a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD, and a variety of ports including Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Type-C, and USB Type A. It also features WiFi 6E, B&O audio, and a 68Wh battery that provides up to 11:45 hours of mixed usage or 15:45 hours for video playback. The Pavilion Plus 16 will be available in natural silver or warm gold starting in October through hp.com, Costco, and Amazon.

As for the Pavilion Plus 14, it will have options for both AMD and Intel processors. The 2023 model will be available with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840H 8-core processor, along with Radeon Premium Pro or 780M graphics. It offers multiple display options, including a 14-inch 2,880 x 1,800 OLED HDR model, a 2,560 x 1,600 IPS panel, or a 1,920 x 1,200 version. The Pavilion Plus 14 is a great choice for entertainment and content creation users.

The Pavilion Plus 14 comes with 16GB LPDDR5x-6400 MHz RAM, up to a PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD, and includes HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C, USB-A ports, and a headphone/microphone jack. It offers two battery options, with the larger capacity providing up to 12:30 hours of mixed usage or 13:30 hours of FHD video playback. The Pavilion Plus 14 will be available starting in September on hp.com, Amazon, Costco.com, and BestBuy.com.

In addition to the new laptops, HP also announced the 420/425 Programmable Bluetooth Mouse, which is available for $30 on hp.com and Amazon.

Overall, the new Pavilion Plus 16 and Pavilion Plus 14 models from HP bring powerful performance and a range of features to meet the needs of business, education, entertainment, and content creation users.

Sources:

– HP’s Pavilion Plus 16 offers a 16.5-inch 120Hz display and Intel Core i7 from $1,000 – Engadget