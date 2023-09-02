HP Envy 16 2023 vs Dell XPS 15: Which Laptop Should You Choose?

The HP Envy 16 2023 and the Dell XPS 15 9530 are both powerful laptops that offer impressive performance and exceptional displays. While the XPS 15 has garnered praise for its sleek design and strong performance, the Envy 16 presents a compelling alternative at a similar price point.

In terms of specs and configurations, both laptops offer a range of options to suit different needs. The Envy 16 comes in various configurations, with prices ranging from $1,350 to $2,685. The XPS 15 also offers a range of configurations, with prices starting at $1,299 and going up to $4,349 for the fully configured model.

When it comes to design, the XPS 15 is a premium laptop with an attractive aluminum lid, carbon fiber keyboard deck, and excellent build quality. The Envy 16, while solidly built, doesn’t quite match the XPS 15 in terms of perceived quality.

The keyboards on both laptops are excellent, but the XPS 15’s larger touchpad and spacious palm rest give it a slight advantage. In terms of connectivity, the Envy 16 offers more ports, including legacy ports, while the XPS 15 relies heavily on USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

In terms of performance, both laptops feature Intel’s 13th-gen CPUs. The Envy 16 is equipped with the Core i7-13700H and Core i9-13900H processors, while the XPS 15 features the Core i7-13700H and Core i9-13900H processors as well. Both laptops offer impressive performance, with the Envy 16 benefiting from the higher speed of the Core i9.

Overall, the decision between the HP Envy 16 2023 and the Dell XPS 15 9530 depends on individual needs and preferences. The Envy 16 offers strong performance and a range of configuration options, while the XPS 15 boasts a sleek design and excellent build quality. Whichever laptop you choose, you can expect a powerful and reliable device for your computing needs.

– Mark Coppock / Digital Trends