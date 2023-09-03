A Review of the HP E45c G5 DQHD Curved Monitor: A Versatile Ultrawide Display

The HP E45c G5 DQHD Curved Monitor is a 45-inch ultrawide display that offers a great alternative to using two separate QHD monitors for productivity. With unique features like virtual dual-display and KVM capabilities, this monitor provides some of the benefits of a multi-monitor setup. It boasts a bright image with full sRGB color coverage, making it suitable for various tasks including photo editing and gaming.

In terms of design, the E45c G5 features a matte black finish with a silver stand. It offers better ergonomics than most ultrawide monitors, allowing you to adjust the height, tilt, and swivel of the screen. The monitor has a 45.5-inch vertical alignment (VA) screen with a 5120 x 1440 resolution, equivalent to two 24-inch QHD monitors placed side by side. This results in a 32:9 aspect ratio, also known as “super ultrawide”, providing a more immersive viewing experience.

With a refresh rate of 165Hz and support for AMD FreeSync Premium adaptive sync, the E45c offers smooth video playback and enjoyable gaming performance. While it may not have dedicated gaming features, the ultrawide screen is well-suited for racing games and flight simulators.

Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C ports. It can serve as a laptop docking station with its USB power delivery and gigabit Ethernet support. The onscreen display (OSD) is controlled through HP’s Joypad, which is easy to use and intuitive. Additional settings can be accessed through HP Display Center software.

The E45c also features HP Eye Ease, a built-in blue light filter, and an ambient light sensor for improved comfort and energy efficiency. Its built-in 3W speakers provide decent audio quality. The monitor comes with a three-year warranty, which is standard for ultrawide displays.

Two standout features of the E45c are the Virtual Dual Display and Device Bridge 2.0. The Virtual Dual Display splits the screen into two side-by-side windows, allowing for effective screen-sharing and multitasking. Device Bridge 2.0 enables you to connect two different computers to the monitor, displaying their content in separate windows and controlling them with a single keyboard and mouse.

In testing, the E45c G5 performed well, with a measured brightness of 510 nits and accurate sRGB color reproduction. It offers a versatile and immersive viewing experience with its ultrawide screen and unique features.

Overall, the HP E45c G5 DQHD Curved Monitor is an excellent choice for those in need of a large-screen ultrawide display for business use. Its combination of image quality, ergonomic design, connectivity options, and innovative features make it worthy of consideration for productivity and multimedia tasks.

– Klein K10-A colorimeter

– Murideo SIX-G signal generator

– Portrait Displays CalMAN for Business software