AI Can Steal Your Passwords by Listening to Your Keystrokes, Study Finds

Researchers at Cornell University have conducted a study that reveals a disturbing possibility: artificial intelligence (AI) can listen to the keystrokes made on a computer and accurately steal passwords with up to 95% accuracy. The researchers trained an AI model to analyze the intensity, waveform, and time of each keystroke on a MacBook Pro, enabling it to reproduce the keystrokes with a high level of accuracy.

Surprisingly, the AI model focused on the way the keystrokes were made, rather than the sound produced by the keyboard. This means that even quieter keyboards did not provide a safeguard against this method. The researchers also tested the AI model during Zoom and Skype calls and found that it could still reproduce keystrokes with over 90% accuracy.

This presents a serious security threat as AI has the potential to steal passwords and other sensitive information simply by listening to keystrokes, even during video calls when screens or keyboards may not be visible. Hackers could exploit this technique by installing malware on devices with a microphone, such as laptops or smartphones. The malware can collect previous keystrokes and feed them to an AI model, which can then use the microphone to listen and replicate the keystrokes to obtain passwords.

To protect yourself from AI replicating your keystrokes, it is important to use strong and unique passwords for your online accounts and change them regularly. A password manager can be a useful tool in securely storing and generating complex passwords for each account. Additionally, enabling two-factor authentication provides an extra layer of security by requiring additional verification beyond just a password.

Having reliable antivirus software installed on all your devices is another essential step in preventing hackers and AI models from compromising your security. Antivirus software detects and blocks potential malware that may attempt to record keystrokes.

While it may seem alarming that AI can potentially steal passwords by listening to keystrokes, following these precautions can help mitigate the risk. Regularly monitoring your accounts for any suspicious activity is also crucial in identifying potential security breaches.