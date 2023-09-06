The European Commission Reveals Companies Falling Under New Digital Markets Act Regulations

The European Commission has unveiled the names of the companies that will be subject to the new regulations under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA, which will go into effect in March next year, aims to establish a fairer market by imposing strict guidelines for tech companies. The listed companies will have six months to comply with the new rules or challenge their designation as “gatekeepers.”

The European Union (EU) has been working on implementing tougher regulations for big tech companies to protect European users and promote competition in an industry dominated by US giants. EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton has emphasized that discussions are underway with these companies regarding compliance. However, strong action will be taken if the proposed solutions are deemed insufficient.

According to reports, seven companies, including Google’s parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, TikTok’s owner ByteDance, Facebook’s owner Meta, Microsoft, and Samsung, have self-declared their revenue and user figures to qualify as “gatekeepers.” This designation applies to services with over 45 million monthly active users and over 10,000 yearly active business users within the EU.

The new regulations under the DMA will prohibit companies from favoring their own services over those of their competitors. For instance, Microsoft has already announced its commitment to respecting users’ choice of default browser. Additionally, companies will be restricted from combining personal data across different services or using third-party data to compete against them. Users must also have the ability to download applications from competing platforms.

Moreover, the DMA aims to prevent larger companies from impeding the progress of smaller rivals through acquisitions. Under the new rules, all acquisitions, regardless of size, must be notified to the European Commission.

Source: This article is based on information from AFP and Bloomberg.