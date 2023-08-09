CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Ars Technica’s Cloud Hosting Journey: Final Configuration Details and ARM64 Potential

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 9, 2023
Ars Technica’s Cloud Hosting Journey: Final Configuration Details and ARM64 Potential

In the final part of our series on how Ars Technica is hosted in the cloud, we will cover some leftover configuration details. This includes diving into how their liveblogging system works and how they handle authoritative DNS.

Ars Technica runs on WordPress for the front page, a smaller WordPress/WooCommerce instance for the merch store, and XenForo for the OpenForum. These applications live as containers in ECS tasks, which function as Docker hosts. The tasks are invoked and killed as needed to scale the site up and down based on visitor traffic. Other components of the stack, such as Aurora for MySQL databases and Lambda for WordPress scheduled tasks, contribute to the site’s operation.

On the left side of the diagram, Ars Technica has its CI/CD stack. The code that powers the site, including WordPress PHP files, is stored in a private Github repo under version control. Changes to the code are made in the Github repo and pushed to the production web environment using various tools. New tasks containing the changes are spun up.

The diagram highlights some services that could potentially be switched over to run on ARM64 architecture. The article explores the feasibility and long-term benefits of such a transition in terms of performance and costs.

Additionally, the diagram does not include certain infrastructure components, such as DNS. However, DNS is a crucial component for Ars Technica, and it will be discussed to provide a more comprehensive understanding of their hosting setup.

Overall, this series has delved into Ars Technica’s cloud hosting infrastructure, application stack, CI/CD strategy, and potential use of ARM64 architecture. It illustrates the complexity and scalability required to ensure their site operates smoothly for millions of readers.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Nintendo Patents Link’s Abilities in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Aug 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

tvOS 17 beta code reveals multiple unreleased iPhone models

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Google Launches Tool to Help Users Remove Personal Information from Search Results

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Nintendo Patents Link’s Abilities in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Aug 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Wearable Technology: The Next Frontier in Internet Connectivity and Smart Devices

Aug 9, 2023 0 Comments
Satellite

Astranis Introduces UtilitySat: A Multi-Purpose Satellite for Various Missions

Aug 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Blockchain Security Firm CUBE3.AI Launches Real-Time AI-Powered Application

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments