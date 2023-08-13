How to Watch YouTube on Android Auto

To watch YouTube on Android Auto, follow these simple steps. First, make sure that CarStream is installed on your Android device. Once that’s done, connect your phone to your car’s display and activate the app.

After opening Android Auto in your vehicle, you’ll see CarStream on the list of available apps. Tap on it and a browser window will open. By default, it should take you to the YouTube home page.

Now, you can log in to your YouTube account, search for videos, and explore recommendations using the touch screen on your car’s console. Initially, the videos will open in a small browser mode. To make them fullscreen, simply tap the enlarge button at the top of the screen.

That’s it! You can now enjoy watching YouTube on Android Auto. While it may not be an everyday app for most users, it can be quite convenient in situations like being early for a dentist appointment or waiting for your child to get out of school.

However, it is important to use this feature responsibly and prioritize safety while driving.