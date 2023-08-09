iPhone 15 Launch Event: Rumors and Expectations

Apple has yet to officially announce the release date for the iPhone 15, but rumors and reports suggest that we can expect the launch to happen in mid-September 2023. According to sources like 9to5Mac, the event could take place on September 13, as Apple staff have been instructed not to take time off around that date. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, known for his accurate Apple-related reports, believes the event may be planned for either September 12 or 13.

Last year, the iPhone 14 was launched on September 7, with devices shipping shortly after. It is anticipated that this year’s timeline will follow a similar pattern. While the official announcement time has not been confirmed, Apple typically starts its events at 10:00 A.M. PT / 1:00 P.M. ET. The event will likely be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple’s Cupertino headquarters.

Apple usually livestreams its keynotes and announcements, making it accessible to a global audience. The livestream can be watched through Apple’s website, Apple TV devices, or Apple’s YouTube channel.

In terms of what to expect from the iPhone 15, it is rumored to feature incremental updates in terms of performance and design. The new A17 Bionic chip is expected to debut, along with improved camera capabilities through a periscope-style camera lens. The Dynamic Island feature may also make a return, and the Pro models could introduce a titanium chassis option to match the Apple Watch Ultra.

Specific details regarding price and availability are still unknown, but further information on the iPhone 15/15 Pro will be revealed in the near future.