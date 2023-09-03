AEW All Out Returns to Chicago with a Stacked Card

One week after the historic AEW All In event at London’s Wembley Stadium, All Elite Wrestling is back in Chicago for the 2023 edition of AEW All Out. Held on the Labor Day weekend, All Out is one of AEW’s “Big Four” pay-per-view events, alongside Double or Nothing, Full Gear, and Revolution.

Despite the quick turnaround, AEW All Out features an impressive card with title matches, rivalries, and intense action. Some of the top AEW wrestlers scheduled to compete at All Out include MJF, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, Samoa Joe, Kris Statlander, the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and FTR.

The main card of AEW All Out will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 3, with the Zero Hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The event will take place at the United Center in Chicago, moving from its previous venue, Chicago’s Now Arena.

There are several ways to watch 2023 AEW All Out. In the U.S. and Canada, fans can purchase the event for $50 through Bleacher Report on its website or app, providing access to the live broadcast and on-demand replay for 72 hours. Traditional cable and satellite providers also offer options for watching the event. Some Dave & Busters, movie theaters, and Tom’s Watch Bar locations across the U.S. will also broadcast All Out.

International fans can watch All Out through various platforms. DAZN, FITE International, PPV.com, YouTube International, and Sky Italia will all air the event. Fans can visit the AEW website to find out where All Out will be televised in their country.

The AEW All Out card features multiple exciting matchups. Highlights include MJF and Adam Cole defending the ROH World Tag Team Championship against Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order, Orange Cassidy putting his AEW International Championship on the line against Jon Moxley, and Kris Statlander defending the AEW TBS Championship against Ruby Soho. Additionally, there will be an eight-man tag match between Bullet Club Gold and FTR and the Young Bucks.

Don’t miss out on the action-packed AEW All Out event, where the top AEW wrestlers will compete for glory and championships.

