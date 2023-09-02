How to Use Your EarPods as a Shutter Button on Your iPhone

If you own a pair of Apple EarPods, you may not be aware that they can do more than just control your music. One useful feature is the ability to use your EarPods as a shutter button for your iPhone’s camera. Not only can you easily capture a photo, but you can also take multiple photos in quick succession. This feature is available on both Lightning and 3.5mm EarPods with a Lightning adapter.

To use this feature, follow these instructions:

1. Plug your EarPods into your iPhone.

2. Open the camera app.

3. Frame your shot.

4. Press the volume up or volume down button on your EarPods to capture a photo.

You can take advantage of this feature even if you don’t have the EarPods in your ears. This means you can leave them plugged into your iPhone and take a selfie, or use it to keep your iPhone steady when capturing photos of the night sky.

Using your EarPods as a shutter button can be especially helpful in situations where you need to ensure your iPhone remains steady. By using the volume buttons on your EarPods, you can avoid any accidental shaking that could impact the quality of your photo.

In conclusion, Apple EarPods offer a convenient way to capture photos on your iPhone. By simply plugging them in and using the volume buttons as a shutter button, you can easily take photos and ensure that your iPhone remains steady for a better shot.

