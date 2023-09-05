How to Use Apple EarPods for Precise Audio Controls

Apple EarPods are equipped with more precise controls than AirPods, allowing you to easily navigate within audio tracks. Here’s how you can make the most of these features:

Ensure that your Apple EarPods are properly connected to your mobile device. To fast-forward within an audio track, press the center button (located between the “-” and “+” buttons) twice in quick succession. Keep your finger pressed on the second press to continue fast-forwarding. Release the button when you reach the desired part of the audio. To rewind within a track, triple-press the middle button and hold the last press. Release the button once you go back to the section you want to listen to again.

In addition to the precision skipping feature, you can also utilize the standard playback controls:

Press the center button once to pause an audio track. Press it again to resume.

Double-press the center button quickly to skip to the next track.

Triple-press the center button quickly to go back to the previous track.

If you are using EarPods with an Apple device that has Siri enabled, you can activate Siri by long-pressing the center button. When you hear a beep, release the button and speak your Siri command.

EarPods provide users with more precise audio control options compared to AirPods. Whether you want to quickly skip to a specific part of a track, rewind to listen to a section again, or utilize standard playback controls, EarPods offer a convenient and intuitive experience.

