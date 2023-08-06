CityLife

The Power of AI Models

How to Add Waze to Android Auto Launcher

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
The Waze app comes with built-in Android Auto support, allowing you to use it seamlessly once you’ve downloaded and installed it on your device. However, to access Waze through the Android Auto interface, you need to add it to your Android Auto launcher.

To add Waze to your Android Auto launcher, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Settings app on your Android smartphone.
2. In the search bar, type “Android Auto.”
3. Tap the first result to open the Android Auto settings.
4. Under General, select “Customize Launcher.”
5. Look for the Waze app on the list of available apps.
6. Check the box next to the Waze app to add it to your launcher.

Once you have completed these steps, the Waze app will be readily available on your Android Auto interface. If you prefer to have quick access to Waze without searching for it, you can utilize the dots next to the app’s name to move it to the top of the list in your launcher.

Adding Waze to your Android Auto launcher ensures that you can easily navigate and receive real-time traffic updates when you connect your Android device to your car’s interface. Enjoy the convenience of accessing Waze directly from your vehicle’s infotainment system.

