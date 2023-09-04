How to Use Vanish Mode on Instagram to Keep Your Chats Private

If you’re concerned about the privacy of your Instagram direct messages (DMs), there’s a feature called vanish mode that can help. Similar to Snapchat, vanish mode allows messages to disappear once the chat is closed. However, it’s important to note that the message will still be visible to the other person until they open it.

When using vanish mode, you won’t be able to copy, save, or forward messages. However, take caution when using screenshots, as Instagram will notify the other person if you take one. It’s also worth noting that previous messages will still be visible when vanish mode is turned on, but you can unsend any message you regret sending.

Although vanish mode makes messages disappear once they are seen and the chat is closed, they are not immediately deleted. The messages technically still exist for up to 14 days, as they can be reported even after they have vanished from the chat.

Currently, vanish mode only works for one-on-one chats and does not apply to group chats. So, if you want to keep your conversations private, it’s best to stick to individual conversations.

Enabling vanish mode on Instagram is simple. You can either swipe up on the chat window until a progress circle appears and swipe up to turn on vanish mode, or you can open a chat, tap the user’s name, go to “Privacy & Safety,” and toggle the vanish mode feature on. To disable vanish mode, simply repeat either of these steps.

In conclusion, vanish mode is a convenient feature on Instagram that allows you to keep your DMs private. Just remember that while the messages may disappear from the chat, they can still be reported and seen by the other person until they are closed.