Introducing the Starfield Build Planner: How to Create Your Ideal Character

The Starfield build planner is a fan-made tool designed to help players of the latest sci-fi RPG by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield, create their ideal character build. With the game offering 16 different backgrounds and various traits and skills to choose from, it can be challenging to make the right decisions when building your character. To address this, the Nukes and Planners website, known for its build planners for games like Skyrim and Fallout 4, has created a build planner specifically for Starfield.

Using the Starfield build planner is a straightforward process. First, you select a background for your character, which determines their starting skills. Then, you choose from a range of traits that provide performance bonuses such as increased health, oxygen levels, housing, and religion. After that, you can allocate points to your desired skills using the four-tier skill system. The build planner allows you to experiment with different skill allocations and see how your build performs.

It’s important to note that the creators of the website are continuously updating the skills tree based on the game release, ensuring accuracy and compatibility. However, it’s worth mentioning that since the build planner is a third-party tool, you cannot import your build directly into the game. Starfield does not currently support this feature. Nevertheless, you can share your custom builds with friends and the wider online community.

As Starfield’s release date approaches, utilizing the Starfield build planner can help you prepare and strategize for your gameplay experience. Whether you plan to play the game during early access or wait for the official launch, this fan-made tool offers a valuable opportunity to optimize your character build and make the most out of your Starfield adventure.

