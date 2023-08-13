CityLife

The Power of AI Models

How to Use the Hidden iPhone White Noise Feature for Better Sleep

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 13, 2023
If you have trouble falling asleep due to background noise, you might be interested in using the hidden white noise feature on your iPhone. Adding white noise to your sleep routine can help you fall asleep easier and sleep better throughout the night. It can also prevent other annoying noises from disturbing your sleep.

To enable the white noise feature, go to the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap on Accessibility and scroll down to the Audio/Visual menu. Select Background Sounds. However, note that you need an iPhone 6s or later running iOS 15 or later to use this feature. Once enabled, there are six different white noise options available to choose from.

To control the white noise without going back to the Accessibility menu, you can add the Hearing option to your Control Center shortcuts in the Settings app. This allows you to toggle the white noise on and off directly from the Control Center by swiping down or up on your iPhone.

If you want to automate the white noise feature, you can use the Shortcuts app. First, set your desired bedtime in the Clock app or the Health app. Then, create a personal automation in the Shortcuts app to start the white noise at your chosen bedtime. You can also create another automation to stop the white noise at a specific time during the night.

By automating the white noise schedule, you can conserve energy and ensure a peaceful night’s sleep. If you prefer not to use your iPhone’s battery overnight, you can also use an iPad or a wearable device like an Apple Watch to play the white noise.

Using the hidden white noise feature on your iPhone can contribute to a better sleep experience. It’s a simple and effective way to block out background noise and improve the quality of your rest.

