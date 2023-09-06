Starfield, the highly anticipated upcoming game, offers players the exciting ability to use the Boost Pack to propel themselves into the air. This handy tool can be used to navigate mountainous planets and gain a strategic advantage over enemies. If you’re eager to start using the Boost Pack, you’ll need to follow a few simple steps.

To begin, open the Settings menu by clicking the button with three horizontal stacked lines on the Xbox controller. From there, select Skills, which can be found in the top-right side of the screen. Navigate to the Tech skill tree by pressing RB (the front shoulder button on the right). In the Tech skill tree, select Boost Pack training, which is located on the top row, second closest option to the left. If you have an available skill point, unlock Rank 1 of Boost Pack training. If not, you will need to wait until you level up your character.

After completing the necessary steps in the Settings menu, return to the main settings window and select Inventory. Scroll down to Packs and equip a pack of your choice. Packs can be obtained by looting downed humans or purchased from vendors.

Once you have equipped a pack, exit the settings menu and return to the game. To activate the Boost Pack, double press the Y button on your controller. This will propel your character into the air. Keep in mind that fuel will need to be replenished over time, so you won’t be able to continuously use the Boost Pack without limitations.

If you’re wondering how to obtain a Boost Pack in Starfield, looting downed enemies or completing early story missions often rewards players with one. Additionally, to unlock Boost Pack training, you’ll need to gain a skill point by leveling up your character through defeating enemies and completing quests.

Now that you know how to use the Boost Pack in Starfield, get ready to soar through the skies and explore alien planets like never before.

