How to Find the Adamantine Forge and Defeat Grym in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Grymforge is the location where you will encounter Duergar searching for the Adamantine Forge. The Duergar are looking for this ancient device which is used to create powerful weapons. However, they do not know where it is located. Activating the forge leads to a challenging battle against Grym, a massive construct.

The Adamantine Forge can be found near the Grymforge in the Underdark. To reach it, start from the Grymforge teleport waypoint and head north. You will come across a group of Duergar and Deep Rothé standing in front of a cave where the forge is assumed to be. Interacting with the Duergar will reveal that the forge is somewhere behind fallen rocks. You have a few options to clear the path: force the Rothé to destroy the rocks, use explosives or spells to blow them up, or if you can speak with animals, turn on the Duergar.

Once you have cleared the rocks, proceed up the stairs and climb down the first iron ladder on your left. Be cautious of the traps along the path. Jump onto the lifted platform and then onto the lifted pathway next to it. Don’t forget to grab the longsword mould. Keep going until you reach another platform with two levers on your left. Activate the lever on the right to raise the platform and hop on. Then activate the lever on the left to move the platform. Drop down to the lower ground and head straight ahead to find a long staircase that leads to the Adamantine Forge.

To activate the Forge, you will need a mould and mithril ore. Place the mould into the mould chamber and the mithril ore into the crucible. Once these items are in place, interact with the Forge Lever. Be prepared for a tough battle as you will face Grym, a level 8 construct with 300 health.

You can find mithril ore halfway down the stairs to the Adamantine Forge. There is a path that veers off to the left where you will find a large mithril ore vein along the wall. Be cautious as you may encounter a few Magma Mephits in this area.

Now you know the location of the Adamantine Forge, how to activate it, and how to defeat Grym. Good luck on your adventures in Baldur’s Gate 3!