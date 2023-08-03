iOS 17’s StandBy Mode Turns Lock Screen into Interactive Hub

With the upcoming release of iOS 17, iPhone users will have access to a new feature called StandBy mode. When an iPhone is set horizontally on a MagSafe charger, StandBy mode is activated, transforming the lock screen into an interactive hub of widgets. This feature is expected to be available on most recent iPhone models when iOS 17 is officially released in the fall. However, it can already be accessed by users on the public beta software.

To use StandBy mode on iOS 17, users simply need to activate it in the settings. There are also options to turn on Night Mode and enable notifications to be displayed in StandBy mode. When the iPhone is charging and placed horizontally, StandBy mode will automatically turn on, displaying the time, date, and temperature on the lock screen.

StandBy mode works with any compatible iPhone that is charging and rotated to a horizontal orientation. It is compatible with MagSafe charging docks, standard Qi-enabled wireless charging pads, and standard lightning cables. A notable advantage of using a MagSafe-certified charger is the ability to have different StandBy mode configurations for different accessories.

StandBy mode has three display modes. The first mode shows two columns of interactive widgets, which can be customized and personalized. The second mode is a photo clock that displays the time and chosen photo albums or categories. The third mode displays a larger clock with various styles to choose from.

If the “Show Notifications” setting is turned on, incoming messages and alerts will appear on the lock screen when the iPhone is docked. Users can choose to enable “Show Preview on Tap Only” for increased privacy, requiring Touch ID or Face ID authentication to view notifications.

StandBy mode will be available on all iPhones that can be upgraded to iOS 17, including this year’s models and the iPhone XR. For models that support an always-on display, such as the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, StandBy mode will stay on. However, for older models, StandBy mode will turn off after 30 seconds of inactivity.

Both MagSafe-certified chargers and traditional Qi-enabled wireless chargers are compatible with StandBy mode, but to take advantage of MagSafe location awareness, the latter is required. It’s important to note that the iPhone must be placed horizontally for StandBy mode to work.