How to Use Quick Slots in Starfield: Enhancing Gameplay Experience

Starfield, the highly anticipated space adventure game by Bethesda, offers players an immersive gaming experience set in an open-world universe. With its dynamic factions, spacecraft customization, and role-playing elements, the game provides a vast and engaging sci-fi adventure.

Among the many features that enhance gameplay, Quick Slots is particularly useful. This feature allows players to easily switch between their preferred weapons and items, making combat situations more convenient. To access the quick slot menu, players can press the Q key on a keyboard or the D-Pad on an Xbox controller.

Initially, the quick slot menu will be empty. To populate it with weapons and items of your choice, you need to access the inventory menu by pressing the Menu button on your controller or the Esc key on your keyboard. From there, navigate to the lower right panel, which is your inventory menu.

Once in the inventory menu, follow these steps:

1. Open the inventory menu.

2. Find a weapon or consumable item you want to assign to the quick slot.

3. Select the desired weapon or item and press B on your keyboard or Y on the controller to favorite it.

4. Assign it to a slot in the quick slot menu according to your preference.

After assigning your weapons and items, close the inventory menu and press Q on a keyboard or any direction on the controller D-Pad to open the quick slot menu. From there, simply select the desired weapon or item you’d like to equip during gameplay.

On a keyboard, players can also quickly equip a weapon or item by pressing the corresponding key between 1 and 9, without opening the quick slot menu. However, on a controller, it is necessary to use the D-Pad to access the quick slot menu and press A to select the weapon/item.

Using Quick Slots in Starfield adds convenience and efficiency to combat situations, allowing players to easily switch between weapons and items during intense moments. Make the most of this feature and enjoy a seamless gameplay experience in the vast expanse of the Starfield universe.

Sources:

– Bethesda