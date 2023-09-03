Introducing Proton Sentinel: Advanced Security for Proton users

Proton, a security-focused service provider based in Switzerland, is known for offering a suite of web apps that prioritize privacy and security. In its ongoing battle against hackers and malware, Proton has introduced a new feature called Proton Sentinel. This feature aims to provide an extra layer of security and protection for users and their data.

While Proton accounts already come with several security features, such as end-to-end encryption, two-factor authentication, and real-time login notifications, Proton Sentinel takes it a step further. The feature is designed for users who require the highest level of security, such as journalists, government officials, religious leaders, and leaders of international peace organizations.

To enable Proton Sentinel, users need to be paying Proton users on specific plans, including Visionary, Lifetime, Family, Unlimited, or Business. The advanced security protection offered by Proton Sentinel includes strict challenges for suspicious login attempts, such as logins from unfamiliar devices or locations. Suspicious logins are flagged by automated systems and escalated to human security analysts, ensuring swift action is taken when needed.

Proton Sentinel also provides users with access to detailed security logs within their account. These logs list login attempts, including successful and unsuccessful ones, as well as other crucial security-related actions, such as password changes. Users can review and revoke any unrecognized login sessions to enhance their account’s security.

To enable Proton Sentinel, users can access the feature through their Proton account settings. By toggling on the Proton Sentinel switch, users can activate the feature and enjoy added protection for their account.

In conclusion, Proton Sentinel offers advanced security measures and support to users who require the highest level of protection. Enabling Proton Sentinel is a simple and effective way to enhance the security of a Proton account and ensure that unauthorized access is prevented.

Sources:

– Proton via David Nield (no URLs provided)