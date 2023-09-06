How to Use the Jetpack in Starfield: A Guide to Flying with Your Boost Pack

In the vast expanse of space, traversing planets and cities can be a cumbersome task. However, Bethesda has recognized this challenge and introduced a solution in their upcoming game Starfield. Just like in their previous game Oblivion, players will have the ability to jump around and fly using the jetpack or boost pack. This feature compensates for the absence of land-based vehicles in the game and allows players to quickly reach their destinations, especially when heights are involved.

One interesting aspect of the jetpack is that you can also exploit enemy boost packs by damaging them in combat. A well-placed shot can cause their boost packs to malfunction, sending them spiraling to their doom. This adds an additional layer of strategy to the gameplay.

Using the boost pack in Starfield feels like piloting your own miniature spaceship. The pack is highly customizable and can be upgraded at research stations found in outposts. These upgrades can improve the duration of the boost and reduce fuel consumption, giving players an edge in combat situations.

To use the jetpack or boost pack in Starfield, players must first unlock Boost Pack Training in the skill tree. Once this is done, pressing the jump button (Y on Xbox or space bar on PC) and then pressing it again will activate the boost. The effects of the boost pack are more pronounced in areas with lower gravity, allowing players to execute impressive jumps.

In conclusion, the jetpack or boost pack in Starfield provides players with a versatile and powerful tool for traversing the game’s expansive world. Whether in combat or exploration, the boost pack allows players to navigate with speed and precision. With its customizable upgrades and strategic possibilities, the jetpack adds a new dimension to the gameplay experience in Starfield.

