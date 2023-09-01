How to Cheat in Starfield: A Guide to Using Console Commands

Summary: In Starfield, just like other Bethesda games on PC, players have the ability to use console commands to cheat. Whether you’re looking to add more credits to your inventory or obtain an abundance of digipicks, console commands can fulfill your desires. However, it’s important to exercise caution as some commands may have negative impacts on your game. It is recommended to manually save your progress before using console commands to mitigate any potential damage.

To access the console in Starfield, simply press the ` key located above the Tab key on your keyboard. Upon opening the console, a notification will inform you that using certain console commands will disable achievements within your current save file. From there, you can input or paste any desired commands and press enter to execute them. To close the console, press the ` key again.

It’s worth noting that console commands are not available for use on Xbox.

Here is a list of some useful console commands for Starfield:

– `tgm`: Toggles god mode, providing invincibility.

– `player.setlevel #`: Sets your player level to the specified number.

– `killall`: Eliminates all nearby targets, including your companion.

– `movetoqt`: Teleports you to your active quest target.

– `player.additem item-ID #`: Grants you a specified number of a particular item based on its ID.

– `player.additem 0000000f #`: Adds a specified amount of credits to your inventory.

– `player.additem 0000000a #`: Increases the quantity of digipicks by the specified number.

Please exercise caution when using console commands, as some of them can cause your game to break. We have identified certain commands that are particularly risky in our list.

It’s important to note that the list provided only includes commands that have been confirmed to work. While there are more console commands available, some may not function properly even if there are no error messages displayed. We will continue to update this list with more useful commands as we discover them.

Sources:

– None.