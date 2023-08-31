How to Use iMessage on Android Using Beeper App

In a world where instant messaging apps are a dime a dozen, iMessage has been a staple feature on iOS devices that allows iPhone owners to communicate with each other seamlessly, without the need for third-party apps like WhatsApp or Telegram. However, if you find yourself using both an Android device and an iPhone or iPad, you may have wished for the convenience of iMessage on your Android. While it may seem like a distant dream, there’s now an app called Beeper that brings iMessage functionality to Android users.

Beeper is an app that enables users to communicate through 15 different chat networks, including iMessage. To get started, you’ll need to sign up for the waitlist on the Beeper website, as the app is currently invite-only. Alternatively, if you know someone who already has Beeper, you can ask them for an invite. Before installing the app on your Android device, you’ll also need to download the desktop version on your Mac or PC and set up an account using the same credentials used for the waitlist.

Once you have Beeper installed and running, you can set up iMessage on your Android. On the main chat app screen, select iMessage, and then proceed to choose more networks like WhatsApp and Telegram if desired. Next, open the iMessage tab, tap on Start, and enter your Apple ID and password. Enable text message forwarding on your iPhone to grant Beeper access to your iMessage settings. Make sure text message forwarding is also turned on in the desktop app. Finally, download Beeper from the Google Play Store on your Android device, log in, and verify with the desktop app to view your iMessage chats.

With Beeper, you can now receive iMessages on your Android device, allowing for seamless communication across platforms. While this may not be the official solution from Apple, it offers a workaround for Android users who want to join in the iMessage experience.

In conclusion, with the Beeper app, Android users can now enjoy the convenience of iMessage on their devices. This app enables communication through various networks, including iMessage, and provides a simple step-by-step setup process. Although not officially supported by Apple, Beeper offers a practical solution for Android users seeking to access their iMessage chats. So, if you’ve been longing for iMessage functionality on your Android device, Beeper might just be the answer you’ve been waiting for.

