The Underground Teleport Waypoint in the Court of Fontaine in Genshin Impact

The latest Genshin Impact update 4.0 introduced new areas, characters, weapons, and more. Among these new regions in Teyvat are the Court of Fontaine, Beryl, and Belleau. Unlocking the underground Teleport Waypoint in the Court of Fontaine is a simple process.

To begin, head to the area directly above the restaurant in the Court of Fontaine 4F. This location can be found between the “O” and “U” in the word Court on the map. Look for a slope that leads to a door for entry. Inside, you will discover a tunnel that descends further into the underground of the Court of Fontaine. Jump into the tunnel, being cautious of the long drop. Upon reaching the bottom, the underground area will be added to your map.

Once underground, you will encounter people going about their activities. Look for two children standing at the end of a river near a circular structure. Adjacent to them is an opening that leads even deeper into the underground. Continue exploring until you find the underground Teleport Waypoint in the Court of Fontaine.

Similar to other Teleport Waypoints in the game, you can now use this waypoint to teleport to the underground area of the Court of Fontaine whenever needed. It serves as a reward for the effort taken to unlock it. Returning to the underground area will prove worthwhile as you progress in the game.

Genshin Impact is available for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android devices.