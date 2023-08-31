GTA Online’s New Update Unlocks Rare Pinned Flames Livery for Vapid Clique Wagon

GTA Online has released a new update that allows players to unlock a rare item for their collection. From now until September 6, 2023, players can claim a free Pinned Flames Livery for the Vapid Clique Wagon by participating in Nightclub business activities and completing specific objectives. This update also includes bonuses for business owners.

The Vapid Clique Wagon is a classic car added to GTA Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update. It is a two-seater muscle car inspired by the 1951 Ford Country Squire, with design elements taken from other real-life rides such as the 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air and Oldsmobile 88 Station Wagon. The vehicle has a traditional design with wooden and chrome details, evoking the feel of the 1950s era.

In terms of performance, the Vapid Clique Wagon can reach a top speed of 91.00 mph and complete a lap in 1:19.296. While it may not be one of the fastest cars in the game, its classic vibe makes it worth owning for players interested in a nostalgic experience.

To unlock the Pinned Flames Livery, players need to complete a Nightclub Management Mission and a Nightclub Sourcing Mission. If players do not own a Nightclub yet, Rockstar Games is offering a 40% discount on the property for the duration of the update.

