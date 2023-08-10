How to Clean Up Your YouTube Homepage

Many app homepages are cluttered with suggestions and ads based on your previous searches and activities. YouTube is one of the worst offenders. However, Google has announced a change that allows users to simplify their YouTube homepage. By turning off your watch history and having no significant prior watch history, your YouTube homepage will only show the search bar and the Shorts, Subscriptions, and Library buttons. This creates a clean and simple YouTube page that is easier to navigate.

To turn off your YouTube history, follow these steps. On the YouTube app, click on your profile image in the upper right corner. Select Your data in YouTube and scroll down to YouTube Watch History. Click on the arrow, and then click on the “Turn off” button to stop YouTube from saving your watch history. A pop-up will warn you about the consequences of turning off your history and offer the option to pause it. Once you click on “Pause,” your YouTube history will no longer be saved.

If you want to delete your past YouTube history, you can do so by going to Your data in YouTube, scrolling down to Manage your YouTube Watch History, and selecting it. Look for the Delete link and choose to delete today, a custom range, or all time. Select the appropriate option to completely clean up your YouTube history.

It’s important to note that despite turning off your watch history or deleting your past activity, you may not immediately see a change in your recommendations. Google is gradually rolling out changes to YouTube over the next few months. However, by following these steps, you will be prepared for a simpler and cleaner YouTube homepage once the updates take effect.