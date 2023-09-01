How to Target Engines in Starfield: A Guide to Space Combat

In the highly anticipated game Starfield, space combat plays a significant role as you face off against various factions. Their formidable ships come armed with powerful weaponry and superb speed. However, disabling specific ship parts can give you an advantage and reduce the time spent in combat. Moreover, looting destroyed ships becomes easier when you don’t have to worry about enemy fire. One crucial target to focus on is the ship’s engines, which effectively immobilize the vessel in space.

The process of targeting engines in Starfield involves using the Targeting Control Systems. This system operates similarly to VATS in the Fallout series but specifically applies to space combat. By investing a skill point in Targeting Control Systems through the Technology tree in your Skills menu, you can lock onto an enemy ship and precisely aim at its individual parts. This method proves far more effective than relying on luck alone.

When engaged in Targeting Control Systems, time slows down, and quick decision-making is crucial. You select the engine as your target and start firing. The shots automatically hit the intended part, inflicting damage. With a powerful weapon, it shouldn’t take long to destroy the ship’s engine. This approach also minimizes the risk of accidentally obliterating the entire ship, allowing potential negotiations or even boarding of the enemy vessel.

By investing in the Targeting Control Systems skill, you gain precise control over the targeting process, eliminating the need for chance. Although it requires a valuable skill point, it proves to be a worthwhile investment for anyone planning to engage in space combat. This method increases the chances of obtaining more valuable loot instead of simply destroying the ship and salvaging what remains.

It’s important to note that different ships may possess more robust engines that require multiple target locks and sustained fire. Additionally, while in Targeting Control Systems, it’s crucial to remain vigilant of your surroundings, as you are not invincible.

Starfield will be released on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6.

Sources: The Nerd Stash