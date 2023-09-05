How to Quickly Swap Weapons in Starfield

If you’re playing Starfield, you know that having a variety of weapons is crucial. Not only do different weapons suit different situations, but you’ll also find yourself running out of ammunition frequently. However, the game doesn’t provide clear instructions on how to quickly swap between weapons. That’s why we’ve created this guide to help you use the shortcut menu to switch guns in a matter of seconds.

To start, open up the settings menu by clicking the Start button, which is represented by three stacked horizontal lines on an Xbox controller. Next, open your inventory, typically found in the bottom-right side of the circle. From there, select the Weapons option at the top of the inventory menu.

Scroll down your list of weapons to find your favorite ones. You can add up to 12 weapons to the shortcut menu, so don’t be picky. Press the Y button to open the shortcut menu and select a vacant slot to place your weapon. Organize your menu by grouping different weapon types in each row.

Once you’ve added your weapon to the shortcut menu, you can return to the game by repeatedly pressing the B button. To quickly equip a weapon, press on the D-Pad to open the shortcut menu and select your desired weapon. This system can also be used to consume items like health packs.

Now you can easily swap between weapons without diving into the start menu. Just remember that using the shortcut menu won’t pause time, so be aware of your surroundings to avoid taking damage while switching weapons.

FAQs

Can you dual wield weapons in Starfield? No, you can only equip one weapon at a time in Starfield, even if it’s a pistol.

Can you still get damaged while switching weapons? Yes, opening up the shortcut menu will not pause time, but slow it down instead. It’s possible to take damage while swapping weapons.

