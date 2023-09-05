How to Smuggle and Sell Contraband in Starfield: A Comprehensive Guide

If you’ve found yourself with some contraband in the game Starfield and don’t know how to sell it or smuggle it, we are here to help. Selling contraband in Starfield can be a profitable endeavor, but it’s important to know where to sell and how to avoid getting scanned or caught.

One option for selling contraband is to go to the Trade Authority in Starfield. Look for a yellow kiosk at a spaceport, such as the one in New Atlantis. The Trade Authority will take contraband off your hands and pay you for it. Simply look for items flagged with a small yellow marker in your inventory and sell them.

However, if you don’t want to risk getting scanned or caught, there are some stations where you can sell and smuggle contraband without being detected. For example, The Den space station in the Wolf System is a haven where players aren’t scanned upon entry. You can safely bring your contraband to the station and sell it at the Trade Authority store.

If you’re determined to smuggle contraband into controlled areas like New Atlantis, there are a few strategies you can use. One option is to upgrade your ship with parts that hide your contraband and decrease the chances of being scanned. You can buy the required ship parts from Lon Anderssen on Red Mile. Once your ship is equipped, put the contraband in the cargo hold and fly through the scanned system.

Another strategy is to acquire the “Deception” skill in the social skill tree. This skill reduces the effectiveness of enemy contraband scanners, making it easier to smuggle contraband into famous cities in Starfield. Combine this skill with scan jammers and upgraded ship parts for a better chance of success.

Remember to store the contraband in your ship’s shielded cargo hold to avoid detection. By following these steps, you can successfully smuggle and sell contraband in Starfield without getting caught.

Sources:

– Starfield Guide: How to Sell Contraband (https://www.vgr.com/starfield-guide-how-to-sell-contraband/)

– Starfield Wiki: Smuggling and Contraband (https://starfield.fandom.com/wiki/Smuggling_and_Contraband)