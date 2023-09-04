How to Use Recurring Apple Pay Payments in iOS 17

Apple Pay is a secure payment method that allows users to make transactions with merchants or other individuals. While recurring payments were previously only available through third-party apps, iOS 17 introduces the feature to Apple Pay, specifically in the Messages app.

Recurring payments are a convenient option for individuals who regularly transfer funds to others. Previously, finance apps like Zelle offered this feature, but now users have the option to stick with Apple Pay for all their money transfers.

One major advantage of using Apple Pay for recurring payments is that Apple Pay Cash is already installed on your device, eliminating the need to download additional apps that take up storage space. Additionally, the funds received through Apple Pay can be used immediately at merchants that accept Apple Pay, saving users the hassle of waiting for the funds to transfer.

To set up recurring payments via Apple Pay Cash, follow these steps:

Open the App Drawer in the Messages app Select Apple Pay Cash Enter the amount you want to send Tap on the amount you entered Select the “Send Recurring Payment” option Choose when you want the payments to start and how often you want them to occur Tap “Send” to initiate the payment Confirm the payment with Face ID or Touch ID

Note that recurring payments can only be sent directly from your debit card or Apple Pay Cash card and not from credit cards. Additionally, you have the option to add a memo to your recurring payments, which the recipient will receive each time they receive the funds.

To cancel a recurring Apple Pay Cash payment, you can do so through the Wallet app:

Open the Wallet app Find the recurring transaction and tap on it Tap on the two arrows under the payment Scroll to the bottom of the page and select “Cancel Payment” Choose whether to cancel a singular transaction or the entire recurring payment

Recurring Apple Pay Cash payments are a convenient feature for individuals who need to regularly send funds, whether it’s giving an allowance to children or repaying someone in set increments. With the added option to automatically add funds to your Apple Pay Cash card when it runs low, managing your recurring payments becomes even easier.

