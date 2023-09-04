How to Sell Items in Starfield: A Comprehensive Guide

Starfield, the popular RPG, offers players a wide range of items to acquire and use in their intergalactic adventures. These items include weapons, technology, spacesuits, raw materials, apparel, and even contraband. If you find yourself burdened with excess items or in need of credits, selling items in Starfield is a great way to lighten your load or make some extra money. Read on to learn how to effectively sell items in the game.

Similar to Bethesda’s previous RPGs, Starfield features a variety of vendors where players can buy and sell items. You don’t have to visit multiple shops to sell different types of items; everything can be done in one place. However, if you prefer to explore different shops, that option is still available.

To begin selling items, locate a shop where you want to conduct your transactions. You can find shops by visiting directory boards, especially in spaceports. Look up the shop you’re interested in and start walking to explore until you find it. For example, Jameson Mercantile is a popular shop in Starfield.

Once inside the shop, speak to the vendor and choose the option “I’d like to see what you have for sale.” This will open the Buy menu. However, since you want to sell items and weapons, click on the “Sell” button to switch to the sell menu. Alternatively, you can sell items directly from your ship’s inventory.

Select the category of items you want to sell, such as “Weapons.” Then, choose the specific weapon and quantity you wish to sell. Click the “sell” button to complete the transaction.

Remember that vendors in Starfield have a limit of vendor credits. If you sell too many items, they may run out and you won’t be able to sell anything for a while. In such cases, you may need to wait for the vendor to replenish their credits before selling more items.

Once you have sold your items, you can return to the shop at any time to sell legal items as long as the vendor has remaining credits. If you’re interested in selling illegal items, stay tuned for our guide on contraband in Starfield.

Sources: None