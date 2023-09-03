CityLife

How to See Your Apple Music History and Clear it if Desired

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 3, 2023
Have you ever wondered which songs you’ve been listening to the most on Apple Music? With Apple Music Replay, you can now easily access information about the songs you’ve been jamming to all year long. This feature also generates a playlist based on your most-played songs. However, it’s important to note that Apple Music Replay may not capture every single song you’ve listened to. If you’ve recently listened to a new album for the first time, those songs may not appear until you’ve played them repeatedly.

If you’re eager to see your most recently played tracks on Apple Music, you can do so by looking at your Apple Music history. Follow these simple steps to access your music history on both iPhone and Mac:

How to See Your Apple Music History on iPhone:
1. Open Apple Music on your iPhone.
2. Tap the current song at the bottom of the screen. If no song is playing, play any song and then tap it at the bottom.
3. Scroll down the “Playing Next” list to find your history. The songs are sorted chronologically, with the most recent at the bottom.
4. If you wish to remove your Apple Music history, tap “Clear” at the top-right of the screen and confirm.

How to See Your Apple Music History on a Mac:
1. Launch the Music app on your Mac.
2. In the top-right corner of the app window, click on the “Playing Next” icon.
3. Select “History” at the top of the list to view your most recent songs.
4. To delete your Apple Music history on Mac, scroll to the bottom of the list and click “Clear.”

Keeping track of your Apple Music history allows you to revisit your favorite songs or discover new ones that you might have forgotten. If you want to start fresh, clearing your Apple Music history is a simple process. It’s worth exploring other useful Apple Music tips and tricks as well, such as adding your own music to the platform, creating collaborative playlists, or using Apple Music offline when you have a poor network connection.

