Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: How to Run Apps on the Cover Display

Summary: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a highly anticipated foldable phone that offers flagship performance in a pocketable form factor. One standout feature of the Z Flip 5 is its expanded cover screen, which is larger than its predecessor. This article provides two methods to run apps on the Z Flip 5’s cover display: one for Samsung-tested apps and another for any app installed on the phone.

To run Samsung-tested apps on the cover screen, follow these steps:

1. Open Settings.

2. Select Advanced features.

3. Tap on Labs.

4. Toggle on “Apps allowed on cover screen.”

5. Choose which apps can appear on the cover screen.

6. Fold the phone closed and swipe to access the new apps widget on the cover screen.

For running any app on the cover screen, follow these steps:

1. Open the Galaxy Store.

2. Search for and download Good Lock, a Samsung-made app for customization.

3. Open Good Lock and go to the “Life up” tab.

4. Download the MultiStar add-on.

5. Tap on MultiStar and enable the Launcher Widget.

6. Add desired apps to the Launcher Widget.

These methods allow users to customize their Z Flip 5 by choosing which apps appear on the cover display. While the first method is limited to Samsung-tested apps, the second method allows users to run any app on the cover screen. To access additional apps, users will need a Samsung account to download the necessary extras from the Galaxy Store.

