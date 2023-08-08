Baldur’s Gate 3 Romance Overview

Romance in Baldur’s Gate 3 is complex and requires balancing multiple relationships while delving into the secrets of your companions. It is important to avoid offending them in the process, as your allies often have opposing ideologies. Instead of trying to earn everyone’s approval simultaneously, it is advisable to focus on deepening your relationships with one or two allies initially.

It should be noted that Baldur’s Gate 3 contains “Strong Sexual Content” as indicated by its ESRB rating. If you prefer to tone down the romantic scenes, you can visit the options screen and toggle cutscene nudity off.

Romance in Baldur’s Gate 3 involves three main components. First, you need to maintain a high approval rating with the love interest in question. Each companion has an approval meter located at the bottom left of their character overview sheet. Secondly, there is a specific conversation that takes place at your camp, which has certain requirements. Selecting the wrong answers will temporarily lock you out of a romantic encounter. The exact trigger for this conversation is not known, but having the approval meter in the green zone seems to be the minimum requirement.

Assuming you maintain a good relationship until completing the conflict between goblins and druids in Act 1, another conversation will occur at your camp. Handling this conversation correctly will allow you to interact with a bedroll at night and choose to invite your love interest with you. It appears that there are no consequence for being in a romantic relationship with multiple allies simultaneously.

Below is a list of all the characters you can form a romantic attachment with in Baldur’s Gate 3:

– Shadowheart

– Astarion

– Wyll

– Lae’zel

– Gale

– Karlach

– Halsin

– Minthara

– Jaheira

– Minsc

Please note that Minthara requires specific actions and choices to be made in order to win her heart, though she ultimately leaves anyway.

Shadowheart Romance Requirements

To initiate a romance with Shadowheart, you can use an early access exploit that still works in the full version of the game. Head to the Blighted Village and resolve the situation with the goblins there peacefully. Speak with Shadowheart about a busted statue behind a tied-up gnome in the windmill. This will trigger the first romance conversation. During the conversation, select the following dialogue options:

– “We should get to know each other more.”

– “Tell me more about yourself, besides [spoiler], besides tadpoles.”

– “You’ll have to point out Night Orchids to me if we ever pass some.”

Afterward, when presented with the bedroll, choose the following options:

– “Tieflings?”

– “Are you worried Shar won’t approve?”

– “I’d be glad to.” (If she asks to share a bottle)

– “I’ll find you after everyone’s turned in for the night.”

To maintain Shadowheart’s approval, be kind to children and the downtrodden, show mercy where possible (such as stopping the Tieflings from killing Sazza), be kind to animals, and find non-violent solutions in encounters, particularly in the Owlbear cave. Additionally, crushing the Ilithid tadpole found outside the Blighted Village and making Novice Crusher kiss your foot will earn approval.

Astarion Romance Requirements

Astarion’s romance follows a similar pattern of raising approval and making the right choices in conversations. However, there aren’t specific dialogue options like there are for Shadowheart. To show interest in Astarion, be flirtatious in your responses and engage with his interest in you while avoiding rejection.

After rescuing the refugees, choose these options:

– “Really? Saving lives is awful?”

– “True, the goblins would have thrown a wilder party.”

– “And what’s your idea of ‘a little fun’?”

– “All right, let’s do it. I’ll see you later.”

When inviting him to bed, respond with:

– “You don’t have me yet.”

– “And what do you want?”

– Nod.

To earn approval with Astarion, keep in mind that he is a noble character who is interested in himself. Showing confidence and avoiding actions that would elevate others above him will help maintain his approval.