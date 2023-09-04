How to Rest in Baldur’s Gate 3: A Guide to Replenishing Action Points

Rest is a crucial system in the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, and it is no different in Baldur’s Gate 3. Resting allows players to replenish their action points, which are essential for performing skills and actions during combat encounters. Resting also replenishes the chances to perform actions outside of combat. In this guide, we will explore how to take rest in Baldur’s Gate 3 and ensure that you and your companions are well-rested for the next encounter.

There are two ways to rest in Baldur’s Gate 3: the short rest and the long rest. A short rest can be taken twice a day and after a fight or encounter. It replenishes 50% of your own and your party’s hit points and also replenishes the Warlock’s spell slots. To take a short rest, click on the small campfire icon on the bottom-right of the screen and select the eye symbol from the radial menu. On a controller, press R2 and select the short rest option.

A long rest, on the other hand, can only be taken once a day and ends the day. It replenishes 50% or more of your own and your team’s ability points, restores spell slots and short rests, and brings you and your party to the camp. Interact with the bedroll to select items for a long rest. You will need 40 food items or one whole camping pack to take a long rest. On a controller, press R2 to bring up the radial menu and select the long rest option.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, action points are necessary for performing actions such as casting spells or attacking. These action points determine what attacks you can perform and how many times you can perform them. They are denoted above the skill bar at the bottom of the screen. Hovering over them or clicking on them will show the corresponding action tied to that point. At each short or long rest, a portion of the action points will replenish.

Resting is essential in Baldur’s Gate 3 to replenish action points and ensure that you have the necessary resources to succeed in combat encounters. Whether you choose a short rest or a long rest, make sure to take the time to rest and recover before the next challenge.

Sources: Baldur’s Gate 3 Game Guide, D&D 5E Ruleset