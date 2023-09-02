How to Reset Your Snapchat Password Without Email and Phone Number

Forgetting your password can be a frustrating experience, especially if it’s for your Snapchat account. Not only are you at risk of losing your account, but you could also lose your valuable streaks on Snapchat. If you find yourself in this situation, here’s everything you need to know about resetting your Snapchat password without your phone number and email.

If you have access to the phone number linked to your Snapchat account, resetting your password is relatively easy. Simply go to the Snapchat login page, enter your username, and click on the “Forget Your Password?” text. From there, select the “via Phone” option and enter your registered mobile number. You will receive a 6-digit verification code via text or call, which you can then enter on the website. Finally, enter your new password, confirm it, and you’re good to go.

But what if you don’t have access to the phone number associated with your Snapchat account? There’s still an option for you. On the Snapchat login page, enter your username and select the “via Email” option. Enter your email address and submit it. You will receive an email with a link to reset your password. Click on the link, enter your new password, confirm it, and save it.

However, if you don’t have access to both your registered email and phone number, or if your Snapchat account isn’t linked to any email or phone number, you won’t be able to reset your password. Snapchat has made it clear that without access to the registered email or phone number, you cannot regain access to your account.

In conclusion, it’s crucial to ensure that you have access to your registered email and phone number to avoid any password-related issues with your Snapchat account.