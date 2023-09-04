How to Repair Your Ship in Starfield: A Guide for Travelers

Starfield, the latest release from Bethesda, offers players a vast and immersive universe to explore. With a multitude of planets to visit, an engaging storyline, and customizable features for both characters and ships, players will undoubtedly spend a great deal of time in their trusty space vessels. However, the journey through the cosmos is not without its dangers, and players may find themselves in need of ship repairs. In this guide, we will outline the steps to repair your ship in Starfield.

To repair your ship, you have two options. The first is to visit a Ship Services Technician in one of the major cities within the game. For a fee of 1000 credits, they will restore your ship to full health. Alternatively, if you have the necessary Ship Parts, you can repair your ship while in combat by pressing the designated button on the HUD.

Ship Parts can be obtained by visiting vendors in major cities or by salvaging destroyed ships and assisting ships under attack. One recommended vendor is located in the UC Distribution Center in the commercial district of New Atlantis. Once you have acquired Ship Parts, place them in your ship’s cargo hold, and you will be able to repair your ship while traveling through space.

If you run out of Ship Parts and find yourself in need of repairs, you can always visit a Ship Services Technician in a major city and pay the 1000 credit fee. They will completely restore your ship, ensuring that it functions properly during your future endeavors.

Taking care of your ship is crucial in Starfield, as it serves as your primary means of transportation between planets. By following these repair methods, you can keep your ship in optimal condition and continue your exploration of the galaxy.

