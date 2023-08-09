Google Launches Tool to Help Users Remove Personal Information from Search Results

Google has introduced a tool called “Results about you” to assist people in removing their personal information from the company’s search results. The tool aims to address the concern of individuals finding their private phone numbers or home addresses publicly indexed on Google search. The recent updates to “Results about you” offer an easier way for users to be notified when their data appears in search results.

Previously, individuals had to actively search for links to websites hosting their personal data and report to have the information removed. With the new updates, users will be able to set up alerts for their email, home address, or phone number to be notified whenever they appear on Google. Initially, this feature will only be available in the United States and scan results in English.

The “Results about you” tool is accessible through a web browser or mobile app. For browsers, users can log into their Google accounts and visit the dedicated webpage to get started. On the mobile app (available for Android and Apple), users can tap on their profile icon and select the option from the menu.

Once the update is fully implemented, users will find tabs labeled “Results to review” and “Reviewed.” By entering the personal data they want to be notified about if it appears in search results, users can see the relevant information in the “Results to review” section. The mobile app can also send push notifications when new results are added.

Users can also track the progress of their removal requests through the “Results about you” tool. It is important to note that Google has the discretion to do nothing, remove the associated result, or completely remove the result based on the request. Other types of personal information that can be requested for removal include social security numbers, credit cards, handwritten signatures, medical records, and login credentials.

While Google’s privacy features have previously faced criticism for placing the burden of protection on users, these new updates streamline the process and provide proactive notifications. This is a positive step towards improving privacy controls. However, it is advisable to consider additional measures, such as paid services like DeleteMe, to combat online data brokers or follow tips for disappearing from the internet for enhanced anonymity online.