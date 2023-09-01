How to Remove Your Bounty in Starfield

If you find yourself in trouble with the law in Starfield, don’t worry. Just like in previous Bethesda RPGs, there is a way to clear your bounty and avoid jail time. Whether you’ve committed heinous crimes or accidentally caused a disturbance, here’s what you need to do.

To remove your bounty in Starfield, you need to locate the nearest Trackers Alliance Self-Service Bounty Clearance Kiosk. These helpful kiosks can be found throughout the galaxy in major locations with bustling communities. They provide a simple solution to your bounty problem.

By paying a fee at the Bounty-Clearance Kiosk, you can clear your name and have any pending charges dropped. The cost of clearing your bounty varies depending on the severity of your crimes, ranging from 600 credits to a hefty 100,000 credits. It’s important to keep in mind that clearing your bounty comes with a financial cost.

If you choose not to pay the fee or if your crimes become too extreme, you should expect to face jail time if you are apprehended. So it’s best to consider the consequences of your actions before engaging in criminal activities in Starfield.

Remember to brush up on other Starfield guides to enhance your gameplay experience. Stay updated with the latest news and developments in the Starfield universe.

Source: Brad Norton, Starfield Bounty Guide, [INSERT URL]

Definitions:

1. Trackers Alliance: A group within the Starfield universe that operates the Bounty Clearance Kiosks.

2. Bounty Clearance Kiosk: Self-service kiosks found in major locations in Starfield where players can pay off their bounties.

Note: This article is based on information provided in the source article and has been written as a summary.